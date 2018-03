MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Senator Amy Klobuchar highlighted new legislation on Sunday aimed at fighting opioid abuse.

The event was held at the Steve Rummler Hope Network in Hopkins. Sen. Klobuchar led a round table discussion along with health care experts, medical professionals and representatives from various agencies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, opioids are responsible for at least 115 deaths per day across the United States. In Minnesota, opioid-related deaths continue to rise.