MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Major League Baseball announced Sunday that the Minnesota Twins will be without Jorge Polanco for the first half of the 2018 season.

Polanco has been suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for Stanolozol, a performance-enhancing substance. Polanco played 133 games at shortstop for the Twins last year and hit .256 with 13 home runs, 30 doubles and 74 RBI. He also had a .723 on base-plus slugging percentage.

In the field, he had 154 put outs and 335 assists in 507 total chances over 132 games for a fielding percentage of .964. He had 18 errors and helped turn 70 double plays.

The Twins released a statement Sunday.

“We were disappointed to learn of the suspension of Jorge Polanco for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing substances from our game. Per the protocol outlined in the Joint Drug Program, the Minnesota Twins will not comment further on this matter,” the statement reads.

Polanco said in a statement that he has accepted the suspension, but didn’t consume the steroid intentionally. He said he ingested a combination Vitamin B12 and iron supplement provided by his athletic trainer in the Dominican Republic.