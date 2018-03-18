MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hundreds of people taking part in St. Patrick’s Day festivities eventually ran out of luck and ended up in jail, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say the weekend resulted in 370 arrests for DWI. The State Patrol says the arrests were from 6 p.m. Friday, March 16 to 10 a.m. Monday.

Those who chose to go out for St. Patrick’s Day had options to get home for free via Metro Transit. Party-goers could get free bus rides or use light rail from 6 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Monday.

Last year, there were 175 DWI arrests and in 2016, there were 189. The last time the holiday was on a Saturday was 2012, and there were 346 arrests.