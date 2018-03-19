MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for two suspects after a Super America gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Eden Prairie police responded at about 1:41 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the Super America at 6355 Point Chase Road. When officers arrived, they learned two suspects entered the store showing weapons and demanded money from an employee.

Police say one of the two suspects fired his gun inside the store. Both suspects fled the store on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes. Authorities say there were no customers inside the gas station at the time of the incident. Nobody was injured in the robbery.

Eden Prairie police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to contact police. The suspects are described as adult males about 20 years old. They were wearing ski masks, hooded sweatshirts and dark colored jackets or sweaters at the time of the incident.

Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call the Eden Prairie Police Department at (952) 949-6200.