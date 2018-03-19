MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota football team is hosting its pro day for outgoing seniors on Wednesday, March 28.

The workouts will be held at the team’s new indoor practice facility at Athletes Village. There are 11 Gophers players who will be participating in the workouts in hopes of getting the attention of NFL scouts.

They include Kunle Ayinde, Vincent Calhoun, Jonathan Celestin, Merrick Jackson, Kobe McCrary, Duke McGhee, Steven Richardson, Ryan Santoso, Andrew Stelter, Nate Wozniak and Garrison Wright. The workouts will begin at 8 a.m., but won’t be open to the public.