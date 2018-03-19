TEMPE, Arizona (CBS SF) – A pedestrian was reportedly killed in a crash involving a self-driving car operated by Uber near Phoenix early Monday morning.

According to CBS affiliate KPHO-TV, a woman walking in a crosswalk was struck by the vehicle in the suburb of Tempe. Authorities said there was a person behind the wheel, but the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash.

“She was transported to a local area hospital where she passed away from her injuries,” Tempe police said.

Authorities said the collision is under investigation. On Twitter, the San Francisco-based company said they are fully cooperating with local authorities.

Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We’re fully cooperating with @TempePolice and local authorities as they investigate this incident. — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) March 19, 2018

The New York Times reported that the company has suspended testing of self-driving vehicles in Tempe, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

The crash appears to be the first known death of a pedestrian struck by an autonomous vehicle on public roads, according to the Times.

