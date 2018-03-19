MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis soccer team just passed up the opportunity of a lifetime, because they weren’t sure they’d be able to return to the U.S.

FC Minneapolis, the highest-level soccer team in Minnesota after Minnesota United, was scheduled to play the Uganda National Team in Uganda Sunday.

But about a month ago, the team decided it needed to postpone the trip.

Even though they are here legally, their immigration attorneys had concerns some of the players might not be allowed to return because of the travel ban.

“We have players from Iraq, we have players from Africa, players from Europe, and everyone has a different situation,” coach Ian Sendi said. “Unfortunately this year, there have been a lot of shifting blocs, that it became unsafe.”

The travel ban issue will be taken up by the Supreme Court in April, with a ruling expected by the end of June.

FC Minneapolis is still hopeful that the game can eventually be re-scheduled.

They said they appreciate the support of the people of Uganda, and look forward to being able to visit them in the future.