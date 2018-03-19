MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is home to six major professional sports teams.

And two of our stadiums are considered among the best in the country.

The Sports Business Journal Awards named Target Center and U.S. Bank Stadium among the nominees for Sports Facility of the Year. U.S. Bank Stadium, the home field for the Vikings, opened in 2016.

The $1 billion stadium also hosted the Super Bowl, Summer X Games and will host next year’s NCAA Final Four.

Also making the list: Target Center. At 30 years old, it’s the oldest stadium on the list. The home court for the Timberwolves and Lynx just underwent a $140 million renovation. The arena has new digital boards, seating and upgraded concourses and concessions.

Other stadiums up for the award include: Little Caesars Arena, where the Red Wings play in Detroit; Notre Dame Stadium; SunTrust Park in Atlanta, the home of the Braves; and T-Mobile Arena, the new ice hockey rink for the Las Vegas Golden Knights.