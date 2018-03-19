MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NFL season may begin with a chance at revenge for the Minnesota Vikings.

A sports reporter in Philadelphia says that sources have informed him that the Vikings will play the Super Bowl-winning Eagles on Sept. 6, when the new NFL season begins.

When #NFL schedule comes out sources tell me #Eagles will play #Vikings to open season Thursday night September 6th in Philadelphia. It’s rematch of NFC Championship game. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) March 19, 2018

If correct, the game would be a re-match of the NFC Championship game, in which the Vikings suffered a 38-7 loss at Lincoln Financial Field.

The defeat ended a remarkable Vikings season and dashed the hopes of Minnesota sports fans, who dreamed of seeing their team play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

When the Eagles did take the field for Super Bowl LII, they outplayed Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, beating them 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium.