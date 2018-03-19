Filed Under:Eagles, rematch, Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NFL season may begin with a chance at revenge for the Minnesota Vikings.

A sports reporter in Philadelphia says that sources have informed him that the Vikings will play the Super Bowl-winning Eagles on Sept. 6, when the new NFL season begins.

If correct, the game would be a re-match of the NFC Championship game, in which the Vikings suffered a 38-7 loss at Lincoln Financial Field.

The defeat ended a remarkable Vikings season and dashed the hopes of Minnesota sports fans, who dreamed of seeing their team play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

When the Eagles did take the field for Super Bowl LII, they outplayed Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, beating them 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch