Make-A-Wish: Help us make kids' dreams come true! Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here to donate air miles.
Filed Under:Alexandria Police Department, Fatal Hit and Run, Travis Pennig

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Alexandria police are looking for a driver and vehicle after a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night.

Alexandria police say the incident happened between 10:15 and 10:40 p.m. Monday on 34th Avenue. A 26-year-old man was found by the side of the road and had suffered significant injuries that were consistent with being hit by a car. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the victim as Travis Pennig.

Alexandria police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in the incident. Authorities say the vehicle will likely have front-end damage. Anyone with information should contact the Alexandria Police Department at (320) 763-6631.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch