MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Alexandria police are looking for a driver and vehicle after a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night.

Alexandria police say the incident happened between 10:15 and 10:40 p.m. Monday on 34th Avenue. A 26-year-old man was found by the side of the road and had suffered significant injuries that were consistent with being hit by a car. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the victim as Travis Pennig.

Alexandria police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in the incident. Authorities say the vehicle will likely have front-end damage. Anyone with information should contact the Alexandria Police Department at (320) 763-6631.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.