MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Justine Damond’s neighbors and friends are coming together to provide comfort and support. They’ve been leading a campaign called Justice for Justine and are gathering near her home Tuesday night.

Community activists say the decision to charge Noor is bittersweet. For many, the rally was eight months in the making. People from all different walks of life supported Justice for Justine.

On Tuesday night, they’re coming together to remember the life lost, as well as to pray for the life of an officer, now forever changed.

“We’ve been waiting for a decision over the past eight months,” Damond’s neighbor Ryan Masterson said.

Masterson left work early Tuesday, buying flowers on his way home so he could place them on the memorial for his neighbor Justine Damond.

“It’s something that I think the whole community gathers by, takes a pause, stops by and reflects,” he said. “But also it’s a source of comfort. It brings myself some peace to be out here.”

For many in the neighborhood, the memorial was all they had to remind them of the kind and gentle soul they lost.

Masterson says Damond’s death has haunted his dreams.

“I know that I have had countless sleepless nights,” he said. “I wake up and my bedroom window — I can look out and see this, and see the activity, and since that night — no, I have not had the chance to grieve.”

Even neighbors who didn’t know Justine say they hope her family finds peace, but charges against the officer who shot and killed her somehow consume them.

“She was an innocent woman whose life was taken,” neighbor Elizabeth Eisenstadt said. “I feel badly for the officer, because I cannot believe that he intended to kill an innocent woman.”

Neighbors, no matter how they feel about Tuesday’s developments, will come together in the community Damond called home.

“Today will be a good day for us to get together and grieve, and be with one another,” Masterson said.

Members of this community along with representatives from the Damond family, Black Lives Matter and other groups will be at the rally to speak about Tuesday’s developments.