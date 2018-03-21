MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A family pet is now safe, dry, and warm after falling through the ice and into a pond thanks to a firefighter from the Bloomington Fire Department.

Firefighter Robby Smith rescued the dog Wednesday morning.

BFD Rescued a dog through the thin ice on a pond 8200 block of Penn Ave S. pic.twitter.com/4DHKf9Q3r4 — Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) March 21, 2018

It was a quiet Wednesday morning on the pond off of Penn Avenue, until a call came in.

“We got the call saying there was a dog that had fallen through the ice in a pond and that the owner was at the shore, and potentially going to go in and get the dog,” Smith said.

Smith was at Fire Staion One in Bloomington. He loaded a water rescue suit in the truck and responded to the call.

“The cops were there trying to hold the owner back, because the owner wasn’t going to be a victim as well,” he said.

Smith, now a hero to its owner, made it in time and swam back with the frigid, wet and tired but alive and safe pup. .

“The owner was grateful,” he said. “I mean, I’m a dog owner, so I can understand what he was going through, thinking, ‘Should I rescue the dog? Should I not?'”

Smith says the rescue should be a good reminder to everyone to be extra cautious around thin ice.

“This is the time of year when we’re going to start getting a lot more calls like that, where people are not cautious of what the thickness of the ice is, so they’re walking on the ice, falling through,” he said.

Thanks to Smith, a lucky pup is now safe and warm at home.