MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ever get blinded by an oncoming car and you know they don’t have the high beams on? Steve from Trego, Wisconsin and Craig from Brooklyn Center did, so they wrote to us wanting to know: Are headlights getting brighter? Good Question.

Most cars used to have yellowish, halogen headlights. Now, lots of car makers have switched to whiter, high-intensity lights.

Federal regulations say high beams can’t be brighter than the equivalent of 75,000 candles, and low beams between 20,000 and 30,000. Halogens, high-intensity and LED lights all give off that level of candle power — it’s just the new whiter, bluer lights appear more intense.

So why do our eyes prefer yellow lights to the white light or bluish light?

“Yellow light is a longer wavelength, so it passed through the structure of the eye without much difficulty,” Dr. Erik van Kuijk of the University of Minnesota medical school said.

Blue and white lights have a shorter wavelength.

“It scatters more of the light,” Dr. van Kuijk said. “The light travels in many directions, and it’s that scatter we perceive as glare.”

It becomes more pronounced as we age, especially when we hit our 40s and 50s when the lenses in our eyes start to change.

There are also more SUVs and trucks out there that sit higher on the road which can flood your car with brightness, and one study found 60 percent of headlights aren’t exactly aimed right.