MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the throat in Menomonie may be in Minnesota.

Authorities say the stabbing happened Tuesday about 9 p.m. during a fight at a residence. Authorities say the 37-year-old suspect fled the scene before police arrived and is believed to have headed to Minnesota.

The stabbing victim survived and is hospitalized in stable condition.

