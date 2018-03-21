MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the throat in Menomonie may be in Minnesota.
Authorities say the stabbing happened Tuesday about 9 p.m. during a fight at a residence. Authorities say the 37-year-old suspect fled the scene before police arrived and is believed to have headed to Minnesota.
The stabbing victim survived and is hospitalized in stable condition.
