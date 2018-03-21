LONDON (CBSMiami) — Call him Sir Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise. Either way, it’s a fitting honor for the former Beatles drummer, who has waited decades for the recognition.

The 77-year-old Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William Tuesday.

He used his real name Richard Starkey for the big event.

He said the honor “means a lot”. It comes more than half a century after the youthful Beatles first went to Buckingham Palace to receive MBE awards.

The other surviving Beatle, Paul McCartney, was knighted in 1997.