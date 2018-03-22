(credit: Jack Link's)

Grilling season is just around the corner! Jack Link’s Executive Chef Wes Castelsky stopped by the WCCO Kitchen to show us how to use jerky to create a fun backyard BBQ menu your guests will love.

Jack Link’s Original Smokehouse Burger

Ingredients: Yields 2 Burgers

4 tbsp Jack Link’s Original (Or any other favorite flavor) Beef Jerky, small dice

12 oz 90/10 ground beef

Pinch of salt and pepper

2 slices marble Colby cheese

2 fresh burger buns

1 tbsp garlic aioli

2 thick slices of tomato

Mixed greens

Method:

1. Heat a grill to medium high and lightly oil.

2. In a mixing bowl add the jerky, ground beef and season lightly with a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix until just incorporated.

3. Separate the mixture into to even balls and form into patties. A patty former or ring mold will help to keep a consistent thickness and maintain even cooking on the grill.

4. Place the patties on the grill and cook for roughly four minutes on each side or until desired doneness.

5. While the burgers are cooking, spread the garlic aioli on the bottom half of the bun. Top the aioli with the greens and a thick slice of tomato.

6.

7. When the burgers have finished cooking top them with the Colby cheese and place on the prepped bottom half of the bun. Place the top half of the bun on the burger and enjoy!

Jack Link’s Bloody Mary

Ingredients: Yield 1 Drink

2 floz vodka

2 floz clamato

2 floz tomato juice

1 tbsp Jack Link’s Hickory Smoked Beef Jerky, finely ground

½ tbsp fresh lime juice

2-3 dashes tabasco

2-3 dashes Worcestershire sauce

½ – 1 tsp horseradish

Pinch of salt and pepper

Method:

1. Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Shake vigorously and pour into a pint glass

3. Garnish with a Jack Link’s Original 100% Beef Stick