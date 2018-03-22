Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota State Capitol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Frustration is growing for gun control supporters as the deadline to change state laws approaches.

About two dozen students let their actions speak for themselves afternoon at the State Capitol. They staged a die-in outside the House chamber to draw attention to their concern that not enough is being done to keep them safe in schools.

Earlier this week, a powerful House committee refused to revive two gun control bills, effectively stopping them from moving forward this session.

