MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis is joining a growing movement to raise the legal age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21.
Minneapolis City Council members Andrew Johnson and Jeremiah Ellison plan to introduce an ordinance Friday. It is the first step in the legislative process to make the change.
The city already has restrictions on flavored tobacco sales.
Plymouth, Edina, St. Louis Park and Bloomington have already raised the age to buy tobacco.
The 14th amendment says citizens get full rights and privileges at the age of 18. So the law is discriminatory and illegal.