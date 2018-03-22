Are Your Snow Shovels Bored? This Weekend May Change ThatThere is still a lot of variability in models, but it looks at is the heaviest snow band will set up over the Minnesota River Valley.

Minnesota Vs. East Coast: Whose Winter Is Tougher?It can seem like a few snowflakes on the East Coast become front-page news, prompting some Minnesotans to proclaim, "Those guys are babies."

Flashback: 3 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota This Time Last YearIt might be hard to believe, but this time last year several communities were cleaning up after damaging tornadoes barreled across the state.