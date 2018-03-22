MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Spring is pothole season in Minnesota. And if you’ve ever had an aggressive encounter with the concrete divots, you know they can cause serious damage. And that could mean a significant payout.

What you may not know is that MnDOT will sometimes pay for the damage to your vehicle.

The damage must have occurred on a state highway, interstate or trunk highway. The condition must have existed long enough for MnDOT to have had adequate time to make repairs.

Their website says this does not generally include:

Weather-related events and conditions (ice, snow, flooding, etc.)

Damages caused by other motorists/vehicles

Unreported road debris or condition

Claimant’s own negligence

If damage happened in the Twin Cities metro area, MnDOT asks that you report the pothole first. You can find all the information you need by clicking here.

You must claim within 180 days. It will take MnDOT about a month to investigate a claim and make your decision.