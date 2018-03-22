MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Waite Park say they have arrested a man who exposed himself to employees at the same convenience store several times in the recent past.

According to police, officers were notified on Monday to a report of indecent exposure that occurred the prior evening. The incident occurred at a Kwik Trip store located at 458 Great Oak Drive in Waite Park.

In surveillance video, the suspect is seen exposing himself to store employees.

A review of the video and a motor vehicle registration check established the suspect’s identity as Scott Staska, 56, of Cold Spring, Minnesota.

Police say the initial investigation determined Staska has exposed himself at least four times previously – at the same Kwik Trip store. Those incidents date back to early December 2017.

Police aren’t clear why the previous incidents were not reported sooner.

Police are not aware of any minor children being present during these incidents.

Staska was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281. Anonymous tipsters can contact the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.