STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Several hundred students, faculty, alumni and others demonstrated at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus over a proposed realignment to the school’s majors.

University officials have proposed cutting 13 majors, mainly in social studies and the humanities. Sixteen majors would be added, including computer information systems, graphic design and aquaculture.

Political science professor Jennifer Collins tells WAOW-TV the reshuffling would radically change the nature of the university and reduce opportunities available to students in central Wisconsin.

Chancellor Bernie Patterson met the demonstrators Wednesday afternoon. Patterson says the status quo is not an option to deal with a looming budget deficit projected to be $4.5 million over two years.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)