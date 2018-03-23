(credit: candystore.com)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Black licorice is one of those flavors you either love or hate. But if you live in Minnesota, one survey says you most love it.

Candystore.com has released its ranking of the favorite jelly bean flavors across the United States.

According to their findings, Minnesota ranks black licorice as the top most-beloved jelly bean flavor, and places said flavor second overall in the U.S.

The country’s top jelly bean flavor this year is none other than buttered popcorn, so there’s truly no accounting for taste.

Wisconsin’s favorite jelly bean flavor, by the by, is watermelon. Iowa loves cherry, South Dakota loves strawberry, and North Dakota joins Minnesota in backing black licorice.

Minnesota’s next two favorite flavors were toasted marshmallow and coconut.

Here were the top 5 favorites:

Buttered Popcorn

Black Licorice

Cinnamon

Watermelon

Cherry

And here were the bottom five