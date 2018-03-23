MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement say a man has been arrested after his elderly grandparents, who were missing for more than 24 hours, were found dead.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel, his wife 80-year-old Gloria Scheel and their grandson 33-year-old Gregory Scheel were missing and had last been seen at Teal’s Market in Paynesville Wednesday at around 12:45 p.m.

The three lived together. Their two cars were missing as well, but were found Thursday night.

Stearns County officials say the elderly victims’ bodies were discovered inside a Toyota Prius located on a rural road in Kandiyohi County late Thursday afternoon.

Their bodies will be taken to the Mid-West Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Greg Scheel posted this on his Facebook page Tuesday, March 20. The next day his grandparents were reported missing. Last night the search ended with a tragic discovery, as the elderly couple was found dead in their car. Their live-in grandson was arrested a short time later… pic.twitter.com/086wzVdgrH — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) March 23, 2018

Gregory Scheel was taken into custody at around 9:09 p.m. just south of where the Prius was located. He was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail.

WCCO featured Wilbert Scheel in a story last year. The great-grandfather spoke to us about his love for ping pong. He’s a seven-time cancer survivor who played the game four nights a week to stay in shape.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Scheels whereabouts on March 21 and March 22 is asked to call 320-251-4240 and ask to speak to investigators.