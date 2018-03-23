Filed Under:Gloria Scheel, Grandparents Found Dead, Gregory Scheel, Local TV, Paynesville, Wilbert Scheel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement say a man has been arrested after his elderly grandparents, who were missing for more than 24 hours, were found dead.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel, his wife 80-year-old Gloria Scheel and their grandson 33-year-old Gregory Scheel were missing and had last been seen at Teal’s Market in Paynesville Wednesday at around 12:45 p.m.

The three lived together. Their two cars were missing as well, but were found Thursday night.

Stearns County officials say the elderly victims’ bodies were discovered inside a Toyota Prius located on a rural road in Kandiyohi County late Thursday afternoon.

Their bodies will be taken to the Mid-West Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Gregory Scheel was taken into custody at around 9:09 p.m. just south of where the Prius was located. He was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail.

WCCO featured Wilbert Scheel in a story last year. The great-grandfather spoke to us about his love for ping pong. He’s a seven-time cancer survivor who played the game four nights a week to stay in shape.


The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Scheels whereabouts on March 21 and March 22 is asked to call 320-251-4240 and ask to speak to investigators.

