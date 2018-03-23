MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will not face a suspension after a photographer accused him of harassment, MLB announced Friday.

In December, photographer Betsy Bissen said Sano forcibly tried to kiss her while she was volunteering at a book signing at the Ridgedale Mall in 2015. Sano denied the allegations.

A statement from MLB said the investigation into Bissen’s allegations included interviews with more than 20 people, including Bissen and Sano, as well as a review of documents and communication records.

“The Office of the Commissioner found that there was insufficient evidence to support a disciplinary determination against Sano, due to conflicting and inconsistent witness accounts and the absence of contemporaneous substantiation,” the league’s statement read.

The Twins released the following statement Friday: