MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will not face a suspension after a photographer accused him of harassment, MLB announced Friday.
In December, photographer Betsy Bissen said Sano forcibly tried to kiss her while she was volunteering at a book signing at the Ridgedale Mall in 2015. Sano denied the allegations.
A statement from MLB said the investigation into Bissen’s allegations included interviews with more than 20 people, including Bissen and Sano, as well as a review of documents and communication records.
“The Office of the Commissioner found that there was insufficient evidence to support a disciplinary determination against Sano, due to conflicting and inconsistent witness accounts and the absence of contemporaneous substantiation,” the league’s statement read.
The Twins released the following statement Friday:
“The Minnesota Twins fully support the joint MLB-MLBPA policy which governs serious matters of this nature. The Twins are pleased that the Commissioner’s Office has concluded its investigation with respect to Miguel Sano. Miguel can now return his sole focus to the season ahead. Per team protocol, the Twins will not comment further on this matter.”