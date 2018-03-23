Filed Under:Local TV, Permit To Carry, Rice Street, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a permit-to-carry holder in St. Paul shot him during an armed robbery.

According to St. Paul Police, it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Rice Street. Kendrick Johnterious Maddox, 18, had arranged to sell an iPhone X via Facebook and was meeting with the buyer. When the man was counting out the cash, police say Maddox pulled out a gun and took the money.

The permit-to-carry holder told police he feared for his safety, so he took out his weapon and shot Maddox in the foot, who then ran away.

Police say later that evening Maddox arrived at Regions Hospital for medical help. After he was treated for his wounds, police took him into custody.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch