MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a suspect is in custody after a permit-to-carry holder in St. Paul shot him during an armed robbery.

According to St. Paul Police, it happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Rice Street. Kendrick Johnterious Maddox, 18, had arranged to sell an iPhone X via Facebook and was meeting with the buyer. When the man was counting out the cash, police say Maddox pulled out a gun and took the money.

The permit-to-carry holder told police he feared for his safety, so he took out his weapon and shot Maddox in the foot, who then ran away.

Police say later that evening Maddox arrived at Regions Hospital for medical help. After he was treated for his wounds, police took him into custody.