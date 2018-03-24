WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCCO) — Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people marched across the country in support of tighter gun control.

From Washington D.C. to Chicago to Philadelphia — even here in Minnesota — young people are leading the charge for change. That includes a group of students from Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights.

Amidst a crowd estimated to reach 500,000 people, at least 100 of them were Minnesota high schoolers in D.C. for the March For Our Lives Rally.

Wearing their bright orange hoodies with #MNeverAgain, the group marched their way towards the Capitol, joining forces with teenagers, their parents, and other supporters from across the country. The crowd seemed to never end, peaking at noon when the rally began.

Students held up their signs demanding gun control reform and that their lives and safety be a priority to lawmakers. The speakers at the rally included students from Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida, as well as teenagers from across the country who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

“I am truly blessed to be here, I’m definitely not taking it for granted and I think that the message that we’re sending here today is representative of the beliefs of every other Minnesota student who can’t be here today,” Henry Sibley student Liam Hickey said.

“What I wanted it to be was an opportunity for kids to see what their voices can do and in the shadow of the Capitol we’ve got 100 students who have heard the words of some of these kids,” trip organizer Joe Campbell said.

“These people are demanding that we do our jobs and I think rightfully so,” Minnesota State Sen. Matt Klein said. “They’re not only a little frustrated, they’re a little angry. And they want a better society and we should be able to come up with that. We should reach across borders and find those solutions.”

Of all the emotions students tell WCCO they felt today, near the top was gratitude. For it was donations totaling more than $30,000 that helped make this entire trip for them possible.