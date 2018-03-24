MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s spring training for Kyle Gibson. A time to interact with fans, a time to get ready for a season.

“It’s kind of a mix between the number of pitches you throw and the number of innings you throw,” Gibson said. “I think it’s important to get to six innings in a start, because once you get to that fourth, fifth, sixth range, especially if you have a couple long innings at the beginning of the game, you’re really kind of pushing the limits on your endurance and that’s where you can kind of build that up a little bit.”

He is part of a rotation that has been bolstered, and that means something over 162 games.

“I think it’s a good combination of positive momentum for starters, but I think also you can get the other team in a negative momentum and a negative feeling as an offense as well,” Gibson said. “I think that goes hand in hand, where it might be just as much as – say Lance or Ervin can get a couple good starts in for Berrios or whoever’s on down the line, then we can kind of have an offense that are on their heels already.”

Last year it took a trip to the minors to get him ready for a second half surge. He won games and learned a little about what he needs to be at the big league level.

“Confidence was for sure a big part of it, but using my fastball was a lot different. Trying to make sure that I used it in the zone, used it consistently in the zone,” Gibson said. “I like the word attack, but I’m always trying to throw strikes. Sometimes I’m just a little bit more on the edge of the plate or the bottom of the zone.”

What he learned this spring is this team expects to win right now. And that’s a good thing.