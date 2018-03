(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As many as 10,000 students and gun control supporters plan to march Saturday in Minnesota as part of a nationwide push to curb gun violence in the wake of last months’ deadly Parkland school shooting.

The March for Our Lives – Minnesota rally will begin at 9 a.m. at Harriet Island in St. Paul. Demonstrators plan to march on Wabasha Street toward the Capitol.

Motorists are advised to take Interstate 94 or Shepherd Road to avoid the Wabasha Street closure.

