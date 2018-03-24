Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Inver Grove Heights, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A gunman fired more than 10 shots at a party bus in the southeast metro early Saturday morning, leaving one man dead and another injured.

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the AMC movie theater parking lot. Between 40 and 50 people were on the bus when a fight broke out and gunfire erupted.

Two men were shot. Both were brought to Regions Hospital, where one of them died. The surviving victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the gunman. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Inver Grove Heights Police at 651-450-2525.

