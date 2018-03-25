MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a juvenile wounded.

Police were notified by the Shot Spotter system that gunshots were heard in the area of the 2400 block of Ogema Place. That was about 12:20 Sunday morning.

When police got there, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

The boy was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance with non-life threatening wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At this point we are still trying to ascertain what a possible motive behind this shooting could be,” MPD’s John Elder said.

Police were talking to people in the area to try to determine what happened.