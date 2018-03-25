MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The march may be over, but the student organizers behind the “March for our Lives” took to morning political shows on Sunday.

They continued their call for tighter gun control, and they had a message for young people.

“Moving forward it’s all about registering to vote, educating others and starting more of a conversation so more people get politically involved because again the youth of America needs to step up and start voting. You’ll see the statistics. It’s an embarrassing turn out.”

The message follows a day of marching yesterday, here in the U-S and around the world. The main event was in Washington, D.C., where more than 200,000 people gathered to march. That included a group of students from Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights, and our Jeff Wagner tagged along.

Here is a look at their time in Washington, D.C., making history. The students’ trip was funded by public donations.