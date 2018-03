MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a suspect is detained after a 24-year-old Wisconsin man was found dead.

The Eau Claire man was found dead in a car in Springbrook Township Friday, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is being detained for other reasons and charges will likely be filed later in the week.

The man’s death is still under investigation.