MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one wants to get bumped from their flight, but is there a certain amount that would make it worthwhile?

How about $10,000? That’s how much United Airlines gave a woman to bump her from her flight.

She was on her way to Austin for a bachelorette weekend with friends.

United asked for volunteers to take a later flight, and when no one volunteered, they wanted to remove the customer who paid the least for their ticket.

After some negotiations, the woman got a $10,000 voucher, along with two $10 vouchers for the airport food court.

