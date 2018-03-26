(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one wants to get bumped from their flight, but is there a certain amount that would make it worthwhile?
How about $10,000? That’s how much United Airlines gave a woman to bump her from her flight.
She was on her way to Austin for a bachelorette weekend with friends.
United asked for volunteers to take a later flight, and when no one volunteered, they wanted to remove the customer who paid the least for their ticket.
After some negotiations, the woman got a $10,000 voucher, along with two $10 vouchers for the airport food court.