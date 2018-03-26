Filed Under:Gun Control, Gun Violence, Minnesota Democrats

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democratic Senators in Minnesota will be announcing a new plan to address gun violence Monday morning at the State Capitol.

The proposal comes after hundreds of thousands of people took part in the “March for Our Lives” rallies across the country this weekend.

The new gun control plan is being described as the first of its kind in the Minnesota Senate.

The deadline for bills to be considered this year has already passed.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the capitol, so check back for more information as it becomes available.

