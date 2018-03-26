MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Mankato are looking for a 25-year-old man and his 3-month-old baby, who haven’t been seen in more than a week.

Mankato Public Safety officials say Gabriel Lara and his child, Gabriel Angel Lara, were last seen on March 18 at 300 Ramsey Street in Mankato. Lara is avoiding contact, and won’t return the child to the mother.

Authorities say Lara was last known to be driving a 2002 white Chevy Trailblazer with Minnesota license plate 692-TLA. They are possibly in southern Minnesota, near the Willmar area.

Gabriel Lara is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Lara is also in the company of 20-year-old Ninfa Vallejo. Anyone with information on his and the child’s whereabouts should call 911 or Mankato Public Safety at (507) 387-8725.