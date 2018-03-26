(credit: CBS)

This is one of the quieter months for festivals. But never fear–as spring fully arrives with the promise of summer ahead, the busiest festival time of the year is not far away.

Apple Valley

All month

Farm Babies

All together now, let’s practice: “Awwwwwwwwww!” This annual event brings out the warm fuzzies in everyone. April 23-24 will have special kid activities and a visit from Peter Rabbit (March 31 only).

Minneapolis

April 12-28

The Minneapolis/St. Paul International Film Festival

Two weeks of more than 250 films screened around the Twin Cities, including films from all over the world.

Chanhassen

April 19-22

Celebration 2018

Celebrating all things Prince at Paisley Park, his home and studio in Chanhassen, as well as a Prince concert film being shown at Target Center. Live music, panel discussions, and tours available all weekend.

Mt. Iron

April 20-21

Iron Range Earth Fest

Now in its 10th year, all in support of helping people live greener, more sustainable lives. This year includes appearances by the Sioux Chef and musician Gaelynn Lea. Plus there’s food.

St. Paul

April 27-29

Minnesota Horse Expo

All things horses: breed demonstrations, farrier demos, horse sales, even a rodeo.

Harmony

April 27-29

Bluff Country Studio Art Tour

It’s hard to imagine a more scenic art tour than this one, exploring the beautiful backroads of the southern Minnesota bluff region. Oh, and there’s art, too.

St. Paul

April 27-29

St. Paul Art Crawl

This biannual event gives you the chance to visit artists in their native setting.

Marietta

April 28-30

Salt Lake Birding Weekend

In its 43rd year, this event gives birders the opportunities to see up to 130+ kinds of birds by exploring the area around Salt Lake, Big Stone Refuge, and wetlands and prairie grasses in Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine, and Big Stone counties.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Tuesday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.