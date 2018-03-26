Need some baked goods for Easter? You can shop Restaurant ALMA’s Easter Bakery. Click here for more information.

Also, if you’re in the mood to try your hand at their puff pastry recipe, here it is:

Ingredients

● 3 c Flour

● ½ t salt

● 16 oz butter, cold

● ¾ c water, cold

Directions

Cut butter into 1-inch chunks.

Combine the flour and the salt in bowl. Toss to combine. Add the cold butter. Using your hands, cut in the butter by working it into the flour. Work until the butter is in dime sized chunks or slightly larger. Add the cold water and mix until just incorporated. Turn out on a floured surface and bring the dough together. It should be slightly shaggy and not feel wet to the touch.

Shape into a rough square and roll to approximately the size of a baking sheet. Fold into thirds, like a letter, and chill 30 minutes.

Roll out the dough to roughly the size of a sheet pan again, fold in thirds and chill. Repeat a third time.

Shape as desired.