MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Edina man is facing charges after prosecutors say he caused a commotion at a Starbucks when employees confronted him about looking at explicit pictures in the Apple Valley coffee shop.

Lim Bounhau, 56, is charged with one count of making terroristic threats and one count of fifth degree assault in the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident started when customers complained to Starbucks staff that Bounhau was looking at pictures of younger women who appeared to be in their underwear, and an employee asked him to put the pictures away. Bounhau then started yelling at the employee, and was asked to leave the shop.

It was then, prosecutors say, that Bounhau lunged at one of the employees, and two other customers stepped in to assist. Bounhau then began to pack up his items to leave, but grabbed a pair of scissors, telling one of the customers, “you don’t want a knife in your stomach.”

Bounhau left the store as a few customers followed and, according to the criminal complaint, “mentioned something about a gun.” He drove away, but investigators were able to identify him from a photo of his license plate taken by another customer.

If convicted, Bounhau could face five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.