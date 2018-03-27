MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Blaine Police Department says five people were hurt – none seriously – after a 17-year-old boy ran a red light and collided with an ambulance Monday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at the intersection of 109th Avenue Northeast and Highway 65 in Blaine. There, a 17-year-old boy was driving a passenger car when he ran a red light to go westbound on 109th Avenue, crashing into an Allina ambulance that was southbound on Highway 65.

The collision resulted in the ambulance tipping on its side.

The occupants of the ambulance — two crew members, a 23-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son – all suffered possible non-life threatening injuries.

The teen driver also suffered possible non-life threatening injuries.

All were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Police say the ambulance was on a routine transport of the woman and her son to the hospital from an unrelated incident.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and that the teen driver is being charged by misdemeanor citation.