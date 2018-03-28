By Linda Cameron

On April 1, the race will be on for Easter brunch at Minnesota restaurants. Some will supplement regular brunch, breakfast and lunch with an Easter menu. Others will serve their regular weekend breakfast, lunch and brunch specials. Whether you willingly shell out for a fancy feast or sparingly squeeze out brunch money, local restaurants will be dishing out their Easter best.

Roasted Pear

14200 Nicollet Ave.

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 898-2800

www.roastedpear.com

Whether you come to Burnsville or go to Brooklyn Park, Sunday brunch at Roasted Pear is the perfect way to celebrate Easter. The eggs benedict dishes, made to order in classic Hollandaise or Florentine style, or with salmon or sausage, are in a class of their own. Even standard brunch fare – namely eggs, bacon, waffles, hash browns and sausage – have their own breakfast twists. The usual brunch prices change for Easter Sunday but why bicker? Lunchtime begins at 11:30 a.m., if you can wait. Whether brunch or lunch, you get complimentary juice, mimosa or glass of champagne.

Afton House Inn

3291 St. Croix Trail

Afton, MN 55001

(651) 436-8883

Reservations are required for the Easter festivity at Afton House Inn. This historic inn will host an all-day Easter Sunday brunch. The spectacular buffet will feature eggs, pancakes, fresh potato lefsa (also called lefse), kielbasa, sausages and other gastro eats. It’s all you can eat for $27 (adults), $15 (children) and $9 (children under age 3).

Blackberry Ridge Golf Course



Sartell, MN 56377

(320) 257-4653

Although reservations are limited, reserving space is worth a try. This popular and picturesque golf course and event center will welcome the Easter bunny to its holiday brunch. Families are invited to meet Mr./Ms. Rabbit and participate in an outdoor Easter Sunday egg hunt. The brunch will feature scrambled and baked eggs, kielbasa, green bean casserole and other hearty goodies. Dessert includes old-fashioned blackberry bread pudding. The cost of the event is $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for children.

Grand View Lodge

23521 Nokomis Ave.

Nisswa MN 56468

( 866) 801-2951

A nice way to celebrate Easter is a lodge or country club getaway. Grand View Lodge will have a full Easter brunch with cereals, omelets, scrambled eggs, toast, hash browns and gourmet a la carte selections. If you want a break from standard brunch fare, try the crabmeat-stuffed oven poached salmon or chicken and wild mushroom crepes. The prices for this holiday banquet are $31 for adults and $10 for children ages 4 to 11. Children under age 4 eat for free.

Bonfire

4365 Pheasant Ridge Drive N.E., Suite 102

Blaine, MN 55449

(763) 398-2475

Bonfire is serving brunch on Easter Sunday, although it’s not an Easter special. This dining establishment with Twin Cities roots has six neighborhood locations. If seats at your favorite restaurant or tavern have been taken, do an Easter gathering at a neighborhood Bonfire. The breakfast menu consists of reliable and simple comfort food at super affordable prices. The most expensive breakfast meal is the $11.95 Bull Bite Hash. Made with chewy beef, eggs, fried potatoes and Hollandaise, this is a hash to sink your teeth into. The restaurants in Blaine, Mankato, Savage and Woodbury also have a children’s menu.

