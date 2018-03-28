MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 11-year-old boy was critically hurt and four others were injured after a vehicle hit a semi-truck head-on near Paynesville Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 10:08 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 23, about three miles east of Paynesville in Stearns County. The State Patrol says a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country east on Highway 23 when it crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on.

An 11-year-old boy was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old boy and 50-year-old woman, both from New London, were taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 16-year-old driver was taken to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries.

What led up to the crash is under investigation by the State Patrol, with assistance from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.