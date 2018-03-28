MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old is facing charges for a shooting in a Minneapolis community that left a 19-year-old dead and another teenager injured early Sunday morning.

Juan Antonio Vasquez, Jr., is charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of second degree assault in the incident. He’s also facing a charge for carrying a weapon, which he’s not allowed to do as an “adjudicated deliquent.”

According to the criminal complaint, police first received a ShotSpotter alert in the area around the Little Earth of United Tribes housing complex in Minneapolis just after midnight. When they arrived at the scene, they found the 19-year-old victim unresponsive, lying face-down on the steps of a residence. They attempted to save the young man’s life, but he died at the scene.

The second victim, who was a younger teenage boy, was transported to the hospital with “shrapnel-type” wounds to his legs, face and head.

Investigators looked at surveillance video that captured the incident to learn what happened, and a witness to the shooting identified Vasquez in the video.

Vasquez was also with another suspect when the shooting occurred, and both ran off after the shots rang out. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says they have a warrant out for the second suspect’s arrest and police are trying to find him.