(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in western Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a U-Haul truck was heading west on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning.

Not long after 3 a.m., the patrol responded to a crash involving the U-Haul, which they reported rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer.

The driver of the U-Haul, a 48-year-old man whose name was not released, died in the crash.

It was not reported if there were any other injuries in the crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Black River Falls Fire Department are assisting the state patrol in their investigation.