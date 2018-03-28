Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, Wisconsin
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in western Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a U-Haul truck was heading west on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning.

Not long after 3 a.m., the patrol responded to a crash involving the U-Haul, which they reported rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer.

The driver of the U-Haul, a 48-year-old man whose name was not released, died in the crash.

It was not reported if there were any other injuries in the crash.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and Black River Falls Fire Department are assisting the state patrol in their investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch