MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a school superintendent charged last week with exposing himself at a Kwik Trip convenience store to employees has been involved in at least 16 incidents.

Waite Park police say 56-year-old Scott Staska has been involved in 16 cases of indecent exposure, dating from Nov. 17, 2017 to March 18. Staska is the superintendent of Rocori Public Schools, and was captured on store surveillance video exposing himself to employees. He’s been placed on administrative leave since his arrest.

No customers were inside the store at the time of the incident.

Police say all but two of the incidents happened at gas stations. Six were at two Kwik Trip stores in Waite Park, five more were at two Kwik Trip stores in St. Cloud, three more were at a Super America in Waite Park and two happened at stores in Crossroads Mall.

Staska has been superintendent for Rocori Public Schools since 2002. He was recognized as the state’s top superintendent in 2010 for his work helping students to safety during a school shooting in 2003.

He has no criminal history, but now faces several misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure.

The case remains under investigation.