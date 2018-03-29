Oscar Rincon holds a glass vial containing live bedbugs he uses to train dogs for The Bedbug Inspectors, on July 26, 2010 in the Queens borough of New York. Rincon and partner Jeremy Ecker use dogs to sniff out bedbugs in private homes, apartments and businesses, but leave the exterminating to other companies. The tiny blood suckers specialize in feeding off sleeping bodies and this summer in the Big Apple they're enjoying the pickings of their lives, specialists say. After infesting unprecedented numbers of apartments and offices, the pests have branched out, raiding clothing stores and, notoriously, a Victoria's Secret lingerie outlet on Manhattan's posh Upper East Side.(credit: STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The library in downtown Duluth received an emergency overnight treatment after bedbugs were discovered there this week.

According to the CBS affiliate in Duluth, staffers found a bedbug on the library’s first level.

An inspection by pest control ultimately revealed more bedbugs, prompting crews to treat all three levels of the library after hours Wednesday night.

Library staffers told KDLH that this is the first time in recent years that bedbugs have been found at that location.

Fact sheets have been made available for library patrons at the front desk for anyone who had any concerns about bedbugs or how they were treated.

Two more treatments are scheduled over the next two weeks.