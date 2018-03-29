ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — State senators and representatives will debate on Thursday legislation aimed at curbing so-called “lunch shaming” policies in Minnesota schools.

Some legal experts define the term as any school district policy that denies meals, bans participation in school activities or punishes kids who have meal debts.

The advocacy groups Hunger Solutions Minnesota and Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid released a list of their examples of lunch shaming policies across the state.

Floodwood Policy: “Seniors with negative balances will not be allowed to participate in the graduation ceremony.”

Roseville Policy: “Certain privileges (such as participating in extra-curricular activities, receiving a student parking pass or receiving caps and gowns for graduation) may be denied until debt is paid.”

Battle Lake Policy: “If a student has been informed that they are no longer allowed double portions or ala carte items and take them anyway, the student will be assigned detention which may progress to in-school suspension if the behavior continues.”

La Crescent-Hokah Policy: “Middle School: Accounts require prepayment. Students may be given a two day grace period (not to exceed $7) before meals are stopped.”

Minnesota House and Senate members are expected to hear debate regarding the possible legislation on Thursday afternoon.

Full text of the Senate bill can be found here.

Full text of the House bill can be found here.