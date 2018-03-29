Filed Under:Missing Teen, Runaway Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help finding a teenage girl who went missing over the weekend.

dalainah gustafson 1 Help Sought Finding Central Minnesota Teen

(credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

Fifteen-year-old Dalainah Gustafson, of Alexandria, was last seen at her home Saturday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says, adding that the girl might be moving around the St. Cloud and Breckenridge areas.

The teen left a voicemail for her family on Thursday, telling relatives that she was safe but did not specify who she was with.

Gustafson is described as standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 320-762-8151.

