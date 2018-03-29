By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Gun Control, Gun Safety, Gun Violence, Mary McGuire, School Safety

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — After Minnesota Senate Democrats unveiled their plan to improve safety in the state’s schools earlier this week, Republican House members are making their ideas public.

The $50 million plan, spearheaded by Rep. Jennifer Loon (R –Eden Prairie) doesn’t include anything regarding gun safety.

Instead, the package focuses on allocating money for school building security upgrades, suicide prevention training for teachers, mental health programming and more school resource officers and support staff.

Although this proposal doesn’t include anything about gun reform, Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt, a Republican, said there may be more hearings on bills addressing the issue, but believes the issue “shouldn’t be politicized.”

Senate Democrats unveiled their comprehensive plans on Monday, which includes 14 pieces of legislation that address school safety and security and public health research.

The proposal also includes a variety of gun safety measures, like raising the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic assault weapon to 21.

Daudt called this session “fast-paced” and also said school safety remains a top priority, along with addressing the opioid crisis, tax conformity and a bonding bill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch