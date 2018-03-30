Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis, Spring Break, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Spring break starts this weekend for students in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Many other districts are off this week. MSP International Airport says last Friday alone, more than 50,000 people passed through security checkpoints.

That makes it the second busiest day ever at MSP, second only to the day after the Super Bowl, where they had nearly 61,000.

Overall, the airport says more people are flying this year compared to last.

Spring break arrives as many parts of the state are hunkering down for another late winter snow event.

