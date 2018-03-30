MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Richfield man is charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend Monday, nearly killing her.

Thomas Boyd, 29, is charged with second degree assault in the attack.

Prosecutors say officers first arrived at the scene at around 5:40 a.m. to find a woman bleeding profusely, holding a towel against her neck. Doctors later determined the cut to be nearly four inches deep and six inches long, just missing her carotid artery, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.

Boyd, meanwhile, appeared to be overdosing on an opioid. Prosecutors say first responders gave him Narcan and took him to a hospital. He was later taken into custody.

At the home, police followed a trail of blood up to Boyd’s bedroom upstairs where they found a bloody clump of hair on the bed. Boyd’s mother also lived in the home, prosecutors say, and was the one to call 911. During that call to dispatchers, the victim can be heard screaming at Boyd, asking, “Why would you do this to me?”

Investigators later recovered a butcher knife, wrapped in a red jacket on the kitchen counter.

If convicted, Boyd could spend 10 years in prison and face a $20,000 fine.